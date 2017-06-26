Klay Thompson snubbed from NBA All-Defensive teams

(KRON) — The NBA released its list for the All-Defensive teams earlier today and Klay Thompson’s name was nowhere to be found.

Each of the two teams feature two guards, two forwards and a center, as they always do.

Thompson being a shooting guard could have been one of four players chosen but was instead overshadowed by Chris Paul and Patrick Beverley on the first team and Danny Green and Tony Allen on the second team.

All four of the players above are good defenders and Paul and Beverley are deserving of their first team awards, but Thompson is considered one of the best two-way players in the game for a reason.

In the 2017 NBA Finals, we saw Thompson primarily defending Kyrie Irving, arguably one of the most difficult players in the league to keep up with. He did a good job at it too, for the record.

But it wasn’t just Irving who Thompson guarded, as he often switched onto Lebron James and Kevin Love and faired superbly despite being undersized in those particular matchups.

And for constantly facing opposing teams best players, which in many cases are point guards, it’s fair to say the gunslinger is known equally for both his sharp shooting and derailing defense.

At the least, Thompson should have been on the second team, and if I was to swap him with someone, it would be Green.

Another top-notch defender left off the two teams was Celtics shooting guard Avery Bradley.

Both Bradley and Thompson move their feet as good, if not better, than anyone in the NBA, and could make a case for first-team honors.

Thompson’s teammate Draymond Green was the only unanimous first-team selection and is up for the NBA’s Defensive Player of the Year award which will be determined this evening.

