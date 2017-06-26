People Behaving Badly: East Bay creek trashed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Thousands of rivers, streams, and waterways lead to the San Francisco Bay and ultimately your drinking water.

Numerous obstacles interfere in the water staying clean, some of which are natural problems and some are avoidable.

The banks outside of a creek in Pleasant Hill were littered with trash.

KRON4’s Stanley Roberts witnessed the debris surrounding the waters, which included a sectional sofa, a bike, and an office chair covered in algae.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES