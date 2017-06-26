People Behaving Badly: East Bay creek trashed

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Thousands of rivers, streams, and waterways lead to the San Francisco Bay and ultimately your drinking water.
Numerous obstacles interfere in the water staying clean, some of which are natural problems and some are avoidable.
The banks outside of a creek in Pleasant Hill were littered with trash.
KRON4’s Stanley Roberts witnessed the debris surrounding the waters, which included a sectional sofa, a bike, and an office chair covered in algae.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SAN FRANCISCO CELEBRATES PRIDE 2017
- DISTURBING VIDEO: MOM, DAUGHTER ATTACKED OVER COLD CHICKEN
- CALIFORNIA FATHER BURIES WRONG MAN AFTER CORONER’S MISTAKE
- MAN ARRESTED FOR DRIVING RECKLESSLY WITH CHILDREN AT SANTA ROSA SIDESHOW
- AUTHORITIES: MOM LEFT 2 KIDS IN HOT CAR AS PUNISHMENT
- BAY AREA GRANDMA ARRESTED AFTER BOY HIT BY TRUCK DURING BEER RUN
- GIRL WHO DIED AFTER FALLING OFF SF CLIFF IDENTIFIED