President Trump blames former President Obama for Russian meddling

Published:
Donald Trump
President Donald Trump speaks during a bill signing event for the "Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act of 2017" in the East Room of the White House, Friday, June 23, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) – President Donald Trump is using Twitter to place the blame for Russian meddling in U.S. politics on his predecessor.

He’s also deflecting charges of obstruction and collusion onto former President Barack Obama. Trump writes Monday that Obama did “NOTHING about Russia after being notified by the CIA of meddling” because “he expected Clinton would win.”

Trump appears to be trying to redefine what it means to collude or obstruct as he pushes back against an investigation into interactions that members of Trump’s team may have had with Russian officials during the campaign and transition.

The president appears to be referencing a Washington Post story about the Obama administration’s handling of Russia’s attempts to influence voters.

