Richmond father fatally shoots 18-year-old son

RICHMOND (BCN)–A 59-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of fatally shooting his 18-year-old son at a home in Richmond on Saturday morning, a police captain said today.

Officers responded at 8:06 a.m. to a report of a family dispute with shots fired in the 2900 block of Groom Drive and arrived to find Carlos Easiley suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso, Richmond police Capt. Mark Gagan said.

Easiley was later pronounced dead and his father, Carl Easiley, was arrested at the scene on suspicion of homicide, Gagan said.

More details about what led up to the shooting were not immediately being released. Richmond police plan on presenting the case to the Contra Costa County District Attorney’s Office later this week, according to Gagan.

The homicide is the eighth in Richmond so far this year, he said.