San Francisco kayaker drowns while saving daughter

By Published:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) A San Francisco man drowned while kayaking south of Rio Vista on Sunday afternoon after helping to save his daughter.

The man, who has been identified by the Sacramento County coroner’s office as 40-year-old Roni Avila Alvarado, was kayaking with his 5-year-old daughter in Three Mile Slough, part of the Brannan Island State Recreation Area, when their kayak overturned, according to Sacramento County sheriff’s Sgt. Tony Turnbull.

Both Alvarado and the girl went under initially, but he surfaced with her and held her above the water until she could be picked up by a good Samaritan on a jet ski in the area.

He then went under again and did not resurface. Neither the father nor the daughter wore a life jacket.

The incident was reported a little before 2:30 p.m. A search was conducted by the U.S. Coast Guard and Solano County and Sacramento County units. Alvarado’s body was recovered a little after 11 p.m.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s