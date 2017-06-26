San Jose coach arrested for sexting members on swim team

SAN JOSE (KRON)–The San Jose Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children and Child Exploitation Detail task force arrested a swim coach on Thursday, who sent inappropriate texts messages to members on the team, according to authorities.

Timothy Nguyen, 25, worked as an assistant coach at a private swim club called Quicksilver Swim Team, that works with students at Gunderson High School.

Nguyen worked with Quicksilver Swim Team from Dec. 2015 through Jan. 2017, officers said.

According to San Jose police, on May 30 the Quicksilver Swim Team came forward with allegations that Nguyen had been texting members of the team.

The police department launched an investigation and learned that he had established a texting relationship with several members.

Police said, initially the conversations were regarding swimming, but eventually Nguyen asked guys and girls on the team for nude photos and sexual favors.

He attempted to pursue a dating relationship with one of the victims, police said.

Nguyen was arrested and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail on charges of annoying or molesting a child under 18 years of age, and three counts of intimidating or persuading a witness/victim.