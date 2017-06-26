Stockton police confiscate over 950 pounds of illegal fireworks

STOCKTON (KRON)– Stockton police and fire personnel confiscated over 950 pounds of illegal fireworks from a residence Sunday afternoon.

Officers received a tip Sunday around 4:30 p.m. and responded to a home in the 3100 block of Trident Street.

According to police, the garage door was open and the illegal fireworks were in plain view.

Officers arrested 37-year-old William Yanes and he was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail on felony charges related to possessing illegal fireworks

