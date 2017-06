Tech Report: Best free navigation app

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– Navigation apps such as Google Maps depend on data plans and a solid cell signal.

Offline mapping apps have come a long way and can be a life-saver when you’re in an area with limited or no cell service.

One free offline navigation map, Maps.Me, provides users with turn by turn directions.

Users don’t ned an active data plan or wifi to have a near Google experience with the app.

