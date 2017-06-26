SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)– On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Gary Radnich welcomes back Darya Folsom from her Southern California vacation and they talk about the Giants losing and the Warriors playing baseball.

The San Francisco Giants lost for the fifth straight time. They lost to the New York Mets Sunday at AT&T Park. The Klay Thompson-inspired toaster didn’t help bring them any luck.

The Warriors’ put on the baseball gear over the weekend at the Coliseum.

Klay Thompson didn’t make it to the baseball game. He was in China where he failed at a 360-drunk.

Steph Curry also was out of town this weekend. He was busy playing golf with Tom Brady.

