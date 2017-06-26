CHP: Motorcyclist arrested for kicking, punching cars on East Bay highways

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY (KRON) — California Highway Patrol in Contra Costa County arrested a motorcyclist after multiple drivers accused him of kicking and punching their vehicles.
CHP Contra Costa posted a video on Facebook of the green Kawasaki motorcycle on Highway 24 by Hidden Valley Road in Orinda.
Authorities used a helicopter to help track the motorcyclist who led them to his house where officers were waiting for him.
CHP officials claim that he was kicking, punching, and smashing mirrors of others drivers multiple days in a row last week.
He’s facing pending charges of reckless driving, vandalism, suspended registration. His motorcycle was impounded.
Authorities are asking for any other victims of the motorcyclist to call 925-646-4980.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- HUMAN REMAINS MAY BE CONNECTED TO MISSING SF FATHER
- DISTURBING VIDEO: MOM, DAUGHTER ATTACKED OVER COLD CHICKEN
- CALIFORNIA FATHER BURIES WRONG MAN AFTER CORONER’S MISTAKE
- MAN ARRESTED FOR DRIVING RECKLESSLY WITH CHILDREN AT SANTA ROSA SIDESHOW
- AUTHORITIES: MOM LEFT 2 KIDS IN HOT CAR AS PUNISHMENT
- BAY AREA GRANDMA ARRESTED AFTER BOY HIT BY TRUCK DURING BEER RUN
- GIRL WHO DIED AFTER FALLING OFF SF CLIFF IDENTIFIED