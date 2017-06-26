VIDEO: Rescue crews save man swept down river in Nevada County

By Published:

NEVADA COUNTY (KRON) — California Highway Patrol rescued a man after he was swept up by fast moving water down a river in Grass Valley.

A CHP helicopter helped rescue the man Sunday afternoon at the Emerald Pools.

The man was clinging on to a small rock in the middle of the river when he was found.

He was right above a 50-foot waterfall.

CHP lowered a rescue basket from the helicopter to save the man.

He was rescued with only minor injuries.

His girlfriend was also rescued from the same area a few hours later while she was looking him.

They have been reunited.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s