NEVADA COUNTY (KRON) — California Highway Patrol rescued a man after he was swept up by fast moving water down a river in Grass Valley.
A CHP helicopter helped rescue the man Sunday afternoon at the Emerald Pools.
The man was clinging on to a small rock in the middle of the river when he was found.
He was right above a 50-foot waterfall.
CHP lowered a rescue basket from the helicopter to save the man.
He was rescued with only minor injuries.
His girlfriend was also rescued from the same area a few hours later while she was looking him.
They have been reunited.
