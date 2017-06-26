Woman on Southwest Airlines flight tries to open cabin door

LOS ANGELES (KRON)– A woman on a Southwest Airlines Flight attempted to pry open the cabin door mid-flight on Sunday.

The flight was carrying 170 passengers and headed from Los Angeles to Houston.

Several passengers and an off-duty police officer managed to subdue the woman.

According to officials, the woman was pacing back and forth along the aisle and refused to follow instructions from crew members.

The woman was questioned and had not been charged with a crime.

She was also committed for a mental evaluation.