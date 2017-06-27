15-acre grass fire burning in Marin County

MARIN COUNTY (BCN) — The Marin County Fire Department is fighting a 15-acre grass and brush fire near Kent Lake 2 miles southwest of Woodacre Tuesday afternoon.
The Pine fire started near the junction of the Pine Mountain fire road and the Azalea Hill Trail off of Fairfax-Bolinas Road on Marin Municipal Water District land, according to the Marin County Fire Department.
A park ranger reported the fire around 10:25 a.m. No structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported. About 50 firefighters were at the scene early this afternoon, fire officials said.
The Ross Valley Fire Department also responded to the fire. Off-road engines and water tenders and bulldozers from the Marin County Fire Department and fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters from Cal Fire are at the scene, fire officials said.
#PineFire in #MarinCounty at 15 acres and 20 percent containment. Photo is air tanker view. @CALFIRE_PIO pic.twitter.com/P9RlBuTbaF
— Marin County Fire (@marincountyfire) June 27, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SWARM OF 28 EARTHQUAKES STRIKE TRUCKEE AREA
- VIDEO: SAN JOSE SWIM COACH ARRESTED FOR TEXTS REQUESTING SEXUAL FAVORS
- RICHMOND FATHER FATALLY SHOOTS 18-YEAR-OLD SON
- GOOD SAMARITAN HELPING LOST TODDLER GETS BEAT UP BY PARENT, FACEBOOK SHAMED
- VIDEO: LOS ANGELES FATHER ACCUSED OF KILLING SON TO APPEAR IN COURT
- MAN JAILED WHEN DRYWALL POWDER IS MISTAKEN FOR COCAINE
- DISTURBING VIDEO: MOM, DAUGHTER ATTACKED OVER COLD CHICKEN