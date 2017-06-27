15-acre grass fire burning in Marin County

By Published:
@marincountyfire

MARIN COUNTY (BCN) — The Marin County Fire Department is fighting a 15-acre grass and brush fire near Kent Lake 2 miles southwest of Woodacre Tuesday afternoon.

The Pine fire started near the junction of the Pine Mountain fire road and the Azalea Hill Trail off of Fairfax-Bolinas Road on Marin Municipal Water District land, according to the Marin County Fire Department.

A park ranger reported the fire around 10:25 a.m. No structures are threatened and no injuries have been reported. About 50 firefighters were at the scene early this afternoon, fire officials said.

The Ross Valley Fire Department also responded to the fire. Off-road engines and water tenders and bulldozers from the Marin County Fire Department and fixed-wing aircraft and helicopters from Cal Fire are at the scene, fire officials said.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s