4-year-old killed in Oakland crash identified

OAKLAND (KRON) — A 4-year-old boy who died following a car crash Friday in East Oakland has been identified as Cartier Beasley of Oakland, according to the Alameda County coroner’s bureau.

The two-car collision happened near the intersection of 106th Avenue and Foothill Boulevard shortly after 1:00 p.m. Friday, police said.

Responding officers found Beasley, who was a passenger in one of the cars.

He was suffering from serious injuries, according to police.

Beasley was taken to a hospital, where he later was pronounced dead.

Oakland police said no other injuries were reported and everyone involved in the accident remained at the scene when traffic investigators responded.

Investigators don’t believe alcohol was a factor in the collision.

A GoFundMe account created to help Cartier’s family had raised nearly $5,900 as of this morning and can be found at https://www.gofundme.com/sv36k4-cartier-a-beasley.

Oakland police said the collision is still under investigation and anyone with information about it is asked to contact their traffic investigations unit at (510) 777-8570.

