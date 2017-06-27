4th of July fireworks, parades & celebrations around the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Get ready for red, white and boom!

The skies will light up over the Bay Area on July 4, & we’ll be there to cover it! Tune in to KRON4 at 9 p.m. for our big LIVE fireworks special!

We’re bringing the biggest and best fireworks shows from all over the Bay Area. It all starts Tuesday night at 9 p.m. KRON4 will bring you live fireworks shows from these locations:

Pier 39 San Francisco, Marin County Fair, Alameda County Fair, and in San Jose near the Convention Center

Looking for something fun to do on July 4th? Here’s a list of several Independence Day celebrations featuring festivals, parades, cook-offs and more:

ANTIOCH

Antioch 4th of July Celebration

July 4 at 11 AM, 4 PM – 11 PM

Contra Costa County Fairgounds

FIREWORKS: YES

Celebrate Antioch Foundation is dedicated to continuing the celebration of our country’s birthday which also coincides with the anniversary of the naming of our city, Antioch, on July 4th, 1851.

This event will be held at the Contra Costa County Fairgrounds, located at 10th and L streets. Gates will open to the public at 4 pm on Tuesday July 4th, 2017. Event includes live entertainment, food and beverage vendors, arts and craft vendors, kid’s zone, games, car show. Fireworks from approximately 9:30 pm until 10 pm. Event closes at 11 pm.

BERKELEY

4th of July at the Berkeley Marina

July 4 at 12 PM – 10 PM

Berkeley Marina

FIREWORKS: YES

The Berkeley Marina hosts one of the biggest 4th of July parties from noon until 10 p.m. There are all kinds of free family fun in an alcohol-free environment. The Adventure Playground for kids lets kids ride a zipline ot use hammers, nails, saws, paint with parental supervision. Get your face painted, try the giant slide, or splash in the water at the beach!

Tons of fun to be had include live pony rides, a petting zoo, carnival rides, an inflatable bounce area, mini-train rides, a giant wavy slide, walk-on-water bubble balls, face painting, henna tattoos, live entertainment on several stages, dancing and a ton of food. Berkeley Canoe Racing Club gives free Dragon Boat rides 12-5 p.m. and Looking Glass Photo sponsors a free photo booth.

Fireworks over the water from the end of the Berkeley Pier start at 9:35 p.m.

BENICIA

Picnic in the Park & Fireworks

July 4 at 12:00 PM – 7 PM

Benicia’s City Park, 150 Military Way

FIREWORKS: YES

This event is a wonderful way to spend the 4th! Benicia’s City Park is filled with arts and crafts, delicious hot food, live entertainment and children’s activities. Fireworks start about 9:00 PM from a barge off the foot of First Street making this a great event for the whole family.

CALISTOGA

Napa County Fair & Fireworks/4th of July Parade

July 4 – Parade 11 AM – Midnight

Lincoln Avenue

FIREWORKS: YES

Downtown Calistoga kicks off their All-American celebration with Napa Valley’s best 4th of July Parade! Thousands of smiling faces line the streets as friends and families marvel at the floats, the decorated cars, the live bands, and much more! Be sure to wear your red, white, and blue, wave your American flag, and bring along your family and friends to show support for your community and our great nation.

CONCORD

Celebrate Concord 4th of July

July 4 – 5K/Kids run at 8 AM, Parade at 10 AM, Festival at 4 PM, Fireworks at 9 PM

Mt. Diablo High School, 2450 Grant Street

FIREWORKS: YES

Celebrate Concord features a 5K/Kids run, parade, festival and fireworks. Celebrate the 4th of July with your family on Monday July 4th, 2016 at Mt. Diablo High School. The Gates open at 4pm and the Fireworks will go off at dark.

NAPA

Napa Fourth of July Festival & Fireworks

July 4 – Parade at 10 AM, Festival at 1 PM, Fireworks at 9:30 PM

Downtown Napa, Oxbow Commons

FIREWORKS: YES

All Napans and visitors alike are invited to enjoy a fun parade in downtown Napa. After the parade and festival with music and kids zone in downtown Napa, head over to Napa’s Veteran’s Park for more festivities and live music leading up to a fireworks show at dusk.

OAKLAND

4th of July Backyard BBQ

July 4 from 12 PM – 6 PM

Jack London Square

FIREWORKS: NO

Celebrate Independence Day with a festive afternoon at Jack London Square. Free to attend, everyone is invited to enjoy this day of red, white and blue fun that will fill the Oakland waterfront with live music, beer/cider garden, tasty backyard BBQ, local shopping and a kids zone.

PACIFICA

43rd Annual 4th of July Celebration

July 4 from 11 AM – 4 PM

Frontierland Park, 900 Yosemite Dr.

FIREWORKS: NO

Enjoy this family favorite holiday with: Face Painting, Free Games, Food, Crafts, Live Music

PALO ALTO

36th Annual Summer Festival and Chili Cook Off

July 4 at 12 PM – 5 PM

Mitchell Park, 600 East Meadow Drive

FIREWORKS: NO

Chili teams compete for over $2,000 in cash and prizes. Food, Beer & Margaritas, Chili, Live Music, and Stanford Federal Credit Union Ice Cream & Dessert Parlor. Kids Area includes art projects with the Palo Alto Art Center, face painting, fun sporting activities, games and more.

PLEASANTON

Alameda County Fair – Concert & Fireworks Spectacular!

July 4 at 9:30 PM

Alameda County Fairgrounds, 4501 Pleasanton Avenue

FIREWORKS: YES

The 4th of July Fireworks Spectacular promises to live up to its name with non-stop, razzle-dazzle fireworks set to music performed by the Oakland Symphony and we will have a Salute to Hometown Heroes Video before fireworks!

Show starts at approximately 9:30pm, with best viewing at the Budweiser Grandstand (at the Horse Racing Track).

SAN FRANCISCO

Pier 39 Fourth of July Celebration

July 4, 10 AM

Pier 39

FIREWORKS: YES

Witness the skies sparkle red, white and blue as PIER 39 celebrates Independence Day with a day of fun for the whole family! Rock out to live music by WJM on the Entrance Plaza Stage from 1:30-2:15pm, followed by the Bay Area’s favorite cover band Tainted Love – The Best of the 80s Live! from 5-8pm. At 9:30pm, look to the sky for the City & County of San Francisco’s spectacular fireworks display. Grab your stars and stripes and take advantage of PIER 39’s amazing 180-degree bay views this 4th of July.

SAN JOSE

Rose, White and Blue 4th of July Parade & Festival

July 4 – Parade at 10 AM, Festival at 12:30 PM

The Alameda

FIREWORKS: NO

Enjoy some old-fashioned traditional fun as the annual Rose, White & Blue Parade winds through the Rose Garden neighborhood ending on San Jose’s The Alameda on July 4, 2017.A After the parade, enjoy a festival with entertainment for kids including bounce houses, food, booths, live music on the corner of Shasta Ave. and The Alameda

SAN JOSE

San Jose 4th of July Fireworks

July 4, 5:30 PM – 10 PM

Discovery Meadow, 180 Woz Way

FIREWORKS: YES

The fireworks will light up the sky at approximately 9:30 pm. This is a free, family-friendly event, and seating is on a first-come basis. Restrooms and a great view will be provided on site.