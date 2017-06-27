7 small quakes strike Truckee area Tuesday morning

TRUCKEE (KRON) — Seven earthquakes hit just outside Truckee within a four hour span Tuesday morning, according to the United States Geological Survey.

The quakes, ranging in magnitude from 2.6-3.9, struck the same location about 11 miles northwest of Truckee, USGS officials said.

The first one happened at 2:02 a.m. with a 3.7 magnitude.

The second and largest earthquake occurred just seven minutes later, and recorded a 3.9 magnitude.

The last quake was recorded at 5:43 a.m. with the smallest magnitude, 2.6.

There are no reports of injuries or damage at this time.

