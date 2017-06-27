80-year-old woman attacked, mauled by rabid bobcat in garden

SUNAPEE, N.H. (AP) — An 80-year-old New Hampshire woman fought off a rabid bobcat with the help of her two dogs and her gardening sickle.

Elsie Dabrowski says she was gardening Sunday at her Sunapee home when the animal attacked , biting her face, arm and back. She says her only thoughts at the moment were “why is this stupid cat attacking me?”

Dabrowski tried to fight off the bobcat with a sickle, but it was ultimately chased off by her dogs. Her adult son heard the commotion and rushed outside with a shotgun, which he used to kill the bobcat. The animal carcass tested positive for rabies.

Dabrowski needed over 50 stiches to close her wounds, but she says she feels thankful it wasn’t worse.

