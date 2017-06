SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Nine people are hurt after a San Francisco Muni bus collided with a truck on Tuesday night.

The nine injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

People are being asked to avoid the area of Castro and Beaver.

The crash happened at around 6 p.m., firefighters said.

