Bay Area ranked 13th for worst drivers in the US

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The Bay Area made the list for having the worst drivers in the nation, according to an insurance company.

According to QuoteWizard , the Bay Area came in at number 13 out of the 75 most populous city metro areas in the US. Sacramento made the top spot.

The company compiled the list by using statistics from their website including accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs and citations.

Riverside (3), San Diego (5), Los Angeles (6), Bakersfield (10), and Fresno (15) all were ranked in the top 50 for worst drivers as well.

To see the full list click here: QuoteWizard

