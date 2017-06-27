BELMONT (KRON) — Belmont police are searching for a robbery suspect running through a drainpipe under the Carlmont Shopping Center, and a shelter-in-place has been issued near Carlmont Drive, police said on Twitter.

The suspect is described as an Asian or Hispanic man, about 20 years old, with a tattoo on the face. He was wearing ready shorts

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES