BELMONT (KRON) — Belmont police are searching for a robbery suspect running through a drainpipe under the Carlmont Shopping Center, and a shelter-in-place has been issued near Carlmont Drive, police said on Twitter.
The suspect is described as an Asian or Hispanic man, about 20 years old, with a tattoo on the face. He was wearing ready shorts
