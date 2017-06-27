DETROIT (KRON) — New video has been released of last month’s horrific bus crash in Detroit.
Amazingly, no one was killed in the incident.
The bus crashed through a brick wall before coming to a stop inside a food warehouse.
An 18-year-old driver, traveling at a high rate of speed, caused the accident.
Officers say the driver failed to stop at an intersection.
The 60-year-old bus driver was knocked unconscious by the crash.
It’s unclear if anyone is facing charges in connection to the crash.
