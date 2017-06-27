SONOMA COUNTY (KRON) — In Sonoma County, a teen is behind bars, after deputies say, he stole a motorized wheelchair from a local high school.

Windsor High School officials notified sheriff’s deputies on Jun. 14 after noticing that the wheelchair, valued at more than $5,000 was taken from a classroom the night before.

School surveillance video helped authorities link the theft to their suspect. The wheelchair belongs to a disabled 19-year-old student.

Authorities later found it abandoned at a nearby creek with hundreds of dollars in damage.

The suspect is a 16-year-old boy who was a former student at the school.

The boy was arrested at his Santa Rosa home, deputies said.

He was booked into juvenile hall on one felony charge of possession of stolen property and violation of probation.

More arrests could be coming, deputies said.

