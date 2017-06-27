Gary’s Word: Serena Williams all over the news

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New San Francisco resident Serena Williams is all over the news.

Great place to start her stunning pictorial in Vanity Fair Magazine.

Serena, with child, is basically naked but as the old saying goes, it was done tastefully.

We first met Serena when she was 11 years old tagging along with older sister Venus when she appeared on our Sunday night show in the mid-90s.

While the pictures steal the show, a hot two-day story has John McEnroe claiming the Serena would be ranked 700th in the world if she played on the men’s tour.

McEnroe also said she is the greatest women’s player of all time, but of course, the negative makes a better story.

Does anyone remember Serena appearing on the Letterman show and saying if she played Andy Murry she would be defeated 6-0,6-0 in about 15 minutes? Why do we always have to say..if..when discussing men’s and women’s athletes?

They are too different sports and saying Serena Williams is the greatest female player ever should be more than enough.

Oh yes, McEnroe was promoting his latest book when being interviewed on radio outlet MPR.

Of the two stories, Serena on the cover of Vanity Fair has more substance and certainly more staying power.

We will be talking about this pictorial for quite a while.

Remember actress Demi Moore when she broke the pregnant magazine cover story?

