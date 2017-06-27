Gary’s Word: Serena Williams all over the news

FILE - In this Jan. 28, 2017, file photo, Serena Williams holds up a finger and her trophy after defeating her sister, Venus, in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia. Williams wants to help diversify the tech industry now that she is joining a Silicon Valley boardroom for the first time. Online poll taking service SurveyMonkey announced Williams’ appointment to its board on Wednesday, May 24, along with Intuit CEO Brad Smith. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila, File)

 

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — New San Francisco resident Serena Williams is all over the news.

Great place to start her stunning pictorial in Vanity Fair Magazine.

Serena, with child, is basically naked but as the old saying goes, it was done tastefully.

We first met Serena when she was 11 years old tagging along with older sister Venus when she appeared on our Sunday night show in the mid-90s.

This image made by Annie Leibovitz exclusively for Vanity Fair shows the cover of the August edition of the magazine, unveiled Tuesday, June 27, 2017, featuring Serena Williams. Serena announced her pregnancy with Reddit co-founder Alexis Olhanian in April. The magazine reports the couple will be married in the fall after the baby is born. (Annie Leibovitz/Vanity Fair via AP)

While the pictures steal the show, a hot two-day story has John McEnroe claiming the Serena would be ranked 700th in the world if she played on the men’s tour.

McEnroe also said she is the greatest women’s player of all time, but of course, the negative makes a better story.

Does anyone remember Serena appearing on the Letterman show and saying if she played Andy Murry she would be defeated 6-0,6-0 in about 15 minutes? Why do we always have to say..if..when discussing men’s and women’s athletes?

They are too different sports and saying Serena Williams is the greatest female player ever should be more than enough.

Oh yes, McEnroe was promoting his latest book when being interviewed on radio outlet MPR.

Of the two stories, Serena on the cover of Vanity Fair has more substance and certainly more staying power.

We will be talking about this pictorial for quite a while.

Remember actress Demi Moore when she broke the pregnant magazine cover story?

