Law enforcement officer shot in face in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a law enforcement officer has been shot in Sacramento.

His condition is unknown. The officer was shot in the face.

Sacramento County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Sgt. Tony Turnbull says the scene is still active.

Stay with KRON4 for updates on this breaking news story on-air, online, and on the KRON4 app.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES