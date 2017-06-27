Man jailed when drywall powder is mistaken for cocaine

OVIEDO, Fla. (AP) – A Florida man spent 90 days in jail after police officers who stopped him for driving without headlights said white powder found in his car was cocaine.
But Karlos Cashe walked out of jail last week after lab results determined the powder in the handyman’s car was actually drywall.
Cashe tells WFTV he repeatedly told officers in Oviedo the substance was drywall.
But after running a check they found he was on probation for marijuana and cocaine charges in 2015. Cashe says a K-9 alerted on his vehicle and an officer’s field test was positive for cocaine.
Court records show he was denied bond because he was accused of violating probation. It took nearly three months for lab test results, which were negative for cocaine.
