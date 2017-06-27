Masked men rob Wells Fargo Bank at gunpoint in Walnut Creek

WALNUT CREEK (KRON) — Police are looking for three men who robbed a Wells Fargo Bank at gunpoint in Walnut Creek on Monday.

The robbery was reported at 10:50 a.m. in the Wells Fargo Bank branch at 1920 Tice Valley Blvd, police said.

Three men wearing masks went into the bank with handguns and stole an undisclosed amount of money, according to police.

After the robbery, they fled north on Tice Valley Boulevard in a black pickup truck that police determined to have been stolen.

Officers arrived roughly four minutes later and located the stolen pickup truck in the area of Rolling Hills Drive. A police dog tried to track the men but they were not found.

Police are still trying to identify them, but a description was not immediately available. Anyone with additional information about the case is asked to call Sgt. David Rangel at (925) 256-3753.

