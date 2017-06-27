SONOMA COUNTY (BCN) — The Sonoma County District Attorney’s Office Tuesday morning filed additional charges of having sex with a minor against the former clinical director of the Hanna Boys Center in Sonoma.

Kevin Scott Thorpe, 39, of Rohnert Park, is now charged with 15 counts of oral copulation of two minors by coercion or duress between Jan. 1, 2007, and Aug. 7, 2010, Chief Deputy District Attorney Brian Staebell said.

Thorpe, who initially was charged with three felony counts against one alleged victim, was taken into custody Tuesday morning and his bail was set at $1.5 million. He did not enter a plea, and his next court date is July 11.

Sonoma County Superior Court Judge Robert LaForge signed an order requested by the state Attorney General’s Office to suspend Thorpe’s marriage and family therapist’s license.

Thorpe worked for 15 years at the residential treatment center and high school for boys ages 8-12, Hanna Boys Center executive director Brian Farragher said.

Farragher said the Hanna Boys Center is “really shocked and sad” about the allegations.

In a statement, the Hanna Boys Center said it is cooperating fully with police and the state’s Department of Social Services’ Community Care Licensing Division.

The center said it adheres to all licensing and government requirements for vetting staff members and conducts a comprehensive regimen of criminal background checks as part of its hiring process.

The Sonoma County Sheriff’s Office arrested Thorpe on June 10 at his home.

The investigation began June 1 when the first alleged victim, now 23, reported the alleged abuse.

Thorpe was a case worker at the time the offenses allegedly occurred in his home and at the Hanna Boys Center, according to the sheriff’s office.

Sheriff’s officials said the first alleged victim was afraid he would be kicked out of the group home if he told anyone.

Thorpe is on unpaid administrative leave until the matter is resolved, according to the Hanna Boys Center.

