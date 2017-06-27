SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Steph and Ayesha Curry are making a splash on social media yet again.

This time, the two collaborate with star Hamilton cast member, Lin Manuel Miranda, for a common passion.

The trio are working together to raise money for several immigration organizations in what Curry believes will be the “the biggest Hamilton sweepstakes yet.”

In an Instagram post, Steph says:

We all feel strongly about supporting these important organizations fighting to protect immigrants, refugees, and asylum seekers who want to make a better life for themselves and their families.”

To raise awareness to the fundraiser, Steph and Ayesha rap their favorite Hamilton song and challenge other stars to do the same.

So what is the grand prize, and how does this work?

After making at least a $10 donation, you will be entered to win two VIP tickets to the opening night of Hamilton at the Hollywood Pantages Theatre in Los Angeles.

In addition, Miranda promises the winner will be invited to a “star-studded” after party, complete with photo ops. All hotel and travel expenses will be paid.

