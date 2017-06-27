People Behaving Badly: 1 Sunnyvale intersection, 3 issues

By and Published:

 

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — Usually, when Stanley Roberts hits the streets, he is looking for individuals who are not playing by the rules, which everybody else is obeying.

But on Tuesday night, it’s a little different. It’s the trifecta of People Behaving Badly.

And it’s not just drivers, but pedestrians and the city itself is caught up in a mess of complications.

Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s