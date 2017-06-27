People Behaving Badly: 1 Sunnyvale intersection, 3 issues

SUNNYVALE (KRON) — Usually, when Stanley Roberts hits the streets, he is looking for individuals who are not playing by the rules, which everybody else is obeying.
But on Tuesday night, it’s a little different. It’s the trifecta of People Behaving Badly.
And it’s not just drivers, but pedestrians and the city itself is caught up in a mess of complications.
Watch the above video to see Stanley’s full report.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SWARM OF 28 EARTHQUAKES STRIKE TRUCKEE AREA
- VIDEO: SAN JOSE SWIM COACH ARRESTED FOR TEXTS REQUESTING SEXUAL FAVORS
- RICHMOND FATHER FATALLY SHOOTS 18-YEAR-OLD SON
- GOOD SAMARITAN HELPING LOST TODDLER GETS BEAT UP BY PARENT, FACEBOOK SHAMED
- VIDEO: LOS ANGELES FATHER ACCUSED OF KILLING SON TO APPEAR IN COURT
- MAN JAILED WHEN DRYWALL POWDER IS MISTAKEN FOR COCAINE
- DISTURBING VIDEO: MOM, DAUGHTER ATTACKED OVER COLD CHICKEN