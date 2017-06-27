NEWARK (KRON) — Police in Newark arrested a man Monday who was allegedly selling illegal fireworks on Craigslist.

Officers arrested a 21-year-old Newark man and confiscated more than 350 pounds of illegal fireworks.

Police found the Craigslist advertisement for “Boom fireworks” in Newark after they received neighborhood complaints about the illegal sales.

An officer posed as a buyer and met the man at his house where he purchased several illegal aerial and explosives.

A follow-up search warrant was conducted and officers ultimately seized the several thousands of dollars in illegal fireworks.

ACSO Bomb Squad responded to collect the explosives.

The 21-year-old was arrested for possession of dangerous fireworks, advertising to sell dangerous fireworks and sale of dangerous fireworks. He was booked at Santa Rita Jail.

