Report: Pets becoming more obese

VANCOUVER, Washington (KRON) — A new report shows that our pets are becoming more obese.

Researchers from the Banfield Pet Hospital looked at health habits of nearly 3 million dogs and $500,000 cats that visit their facilities each year.

They found that 1 in 3 pets was overweight or obese.

Veterinarians say they have found more than 20 diseases linked to pets being overweight. They say a healthy weight could prolong your pet’s life and delay chronic disease.

It is also easier on your wallet.

Over a four-year period, owners of overweight dogs spent 17 percent more in vet costs and owners of overweight cats spent 36 percent more.

