Studio Interview: Berkeley actors talk world premier of ‘Monsoon Wedding’

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The 2001 movie “Monsoon Wedding” was developed into a play which premiers right here in Berkeley.

Two main actors from the play, Namit Das and Anisha Nagarajan stopped by the KRON4 Studios to chat with Darya Folsom about the new production.

The play is about an arranged marriage in India that doesn’t exactly go as planned.

For a sneak peak, watch the full interview above!

The show runs now through July 16th at Berkeley Rep.

Tickets range from $40-$125.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES