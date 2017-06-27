SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A teen was shot and seriously injured while at a stoplight in San Francisco’s Bayview District Sunday night, police said Tuesday.
The 17-year-old boy was in a car at a stoplight at Bayshore Boulevard and Marin Street around 10:00 p.m. when someone approached and started shooting, police said.
The boy was hit by the gunfire, and his car crashed with another car before striking a pole.
He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
No arrest has been reported in the case as of this morning.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SWARM OF 28 EARTHQUAKES STRIKE TRUCKEE AREA
- VIDEO: SAN JOSE SWIM COACH ARRESTED FOR TEXTS REQUESTING SEXUAL FAVORS
- RICHMOND FATHER FATALLY SHOOTS 18-YEAR-OLD SON
- GOOD SAMARITAN HELPING LOST TODDLER GETS BEAT UP BY PARENT, FACEBOOK SHAMED
- VIDEO: LOS ANGELES FATHER ACCUSED OF KILLING SON TO APPEAR IN COURT
- MAN JAILED WHEN DRYWALL POWDER IS MISTAKEN FOR COCAINE
- DISTURBING VIDEO: MOM, DAUGHTER ATTACKED OVER COLD CHICKEN