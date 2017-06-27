SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A teen was shot and seriously injured while at a stoplight in San Francisco’s Bayview District Sunday night, police said Tuesday.

The 17-year-old boy was in a car at a stoplight at Bayshore Boulevard and Marin Street around 10:00 p.m. when someone approached and started shooting, police said.

The boy was hit by the gunfire, and his car crashed with another car before striking a pole.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.

No arrest has been reported in the case as of this morning.

