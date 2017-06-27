SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — On today’s edition of The World According to Gary, Darya Folsom and Gary Radnich talk about Draymond Green’s new hardware.

Monday night Draymond Green was awarded the NBA’s 2017 Defensive Player of the Year.

Gary and Darya applaud the outspoken Warrior’s accomplishment.

On the other hand, Gary has some gripes about the regular season MVP winner.

He was however, impressed with Drake and his hosting skills.

See all the highlights in today’s Gary’s World!

Bonus question! What obscure skill do the Giants and Darya have in common?

Watch to find out!

