Toxic algae closes Lake Temescal in Oakland

OAKLAND (KRON) — Lake Temescal in Oakland is closed for swimmers due to an outbreak of toxic algae in the water.

The East Bay Regional Park District closed the popular lake on Tuesday.

Lake Temescal is located in the Oakland Hills near the interchange between state Highways 24 and 13.

Exposure to toxic algae can cause rashes, skin or eye irritation, allergic reactions or gastrointestinal problems, and can also be fatal to dogs, according to park district officials.

Officials are also warning people to keep their dogs away from the lake.

For updates on conditions visit: http://www.ebparks.org/parks/temescal

