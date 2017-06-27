SAVANNAH, Georgia (KRON) — Video of a horrific incident went viral when a restaurant owner and her daughter were attacked at their restaurant near Savannah, Georgia.

In the video, a dissatisfied customer beats a mother and decks the daughter. And it was all over cold chicken.

Now, the community is rallying together to find the culprits.

People have already contributed $2,000 as a reward in the case.

The owner says she is overwhelmed by the support she’s received.

Authorities are actively looking for the suspect.

