LAS VEGAS (KRON/CNN) — Video captured a showdown with a Las Vegas store owner and a robber.
The owner and the father of three says he had a bad feeling when the customer walked in but did not expect what came next.
Suddenly, the man kicked over the counter and smashed the glass.
While the thief grabbed an iPad and cellphone, the store owner was grabbing his gun from a safe.
When the man saw the gun, he immediately dropped the items and walked out with his hands up.
The store owner says he actually took a gun class a month ago as part of training for a concealed weapons permit.
He says he never had his finger on the trigger, and if he would not have taken the gun class, he probably would have shot the robber, something he’s sure he would have regretted.
