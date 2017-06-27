VIDEO: Golden Gate Bridge tolls on the rise

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Tolls on the Golden Gate Bridge will increase by 25 cents starting Monday.

All toll rates at the bridge will increase, according to the Golden Gate Bridge, Highway and Transportation District.

FasTrak tolls will increase from the current toll of $6.50 to $6.75,

Pay-by-plate tolls for two-axle vehicles will increase from $7.50 to $7.75

Carpool tolls will increase from $4.50 to $4.75.

Officials say the price hike is needed to meet a budget shortfall.

A complete list of new tolls for multi-axle vehicles can be found online at http://goldengate.org/news/bridge/toll-increase-july-2017.php.

