LIVERMORE (KRON) — Drinking water has developed a foul taste and smell in Livermore.

In fact, the problem has gotten worse in the last few days.

The concern is if there’s any danger for those who may drink the water.

Tap water in the Livermore-Amador Valley area has recently developed an earthy taste accompanied by a musty odor.

Biochemists at Zone 7 Water Supply in Livermore say the problem is unseasonably warm temperatures have produced algae blooms on their source water from the Delta, potentially impacting their 239,000 customers.

However, there is no health issue, says Zone 7 Water Quality Manager Gurpal Deol.

Deol gave KRON4 a tour of the surface water treatment plant.

He showed KRON4 the primary resource-powered activated carbon in those huge black bags being used to improve the taste and tone down the odor.

So, is there a problem in the water?”

“No! [the water isn’t harmful],” Deol said. “We are meeting all of the health standards and that is what we posted on our website, and it is absolutely safe to drink.”

Officials at Zone 7 say in the short term, they will continue to search for ways to alleviate the bad test and smell.

They say a long-term fix is using ozone to remove up to 90 percent of the bad taste and odor from the water.

This will happen in 2019.

