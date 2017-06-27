VIDEO: San Mateo Post Office opens early for influx of passport requests

SAN MATEO (KRON) – The San Mateo Post Office is opening early Tuesday and Friday mornings as workers deal with an influx of passport requests.

The office located at 1630 S. Delaware St. is offering passport service from 5:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 27 and Friday, June 30.

Officials say they are experiencing a high volume of passports applications, and are opening early to “help customers who otherwise cannot schedule an appointment for passport service.”

To help speed up the process, customers should fill out forms ahead of time.

Applicants must provide a valid form of photo identification and proof of citizenship.

Here are the official guidelines for acceptable forms of identification and proof of citizenship:

Proof of identification – You may submit items such as the following containing your signature and a photograph that is a good likeness of you:

Current or previous U.S. passport

Naturalization certificate

Certificate of citizenship

Current and valid driver’s license, government ID or military ID

**A photocopy of the identification – front and back – must be submitted with your passport application. Many post offices do provide photocopy service for an added fee.

Proof of citizenship includes any one of the following:

Certified birth certificate issued by the city, county, or state

Naturalization certificate or certificate of citizenship

An expired passport

**The customer must submit a photocopy of the front and back of the Proof of Citizenship document, effective January 2017.

