Woman arrested in connection to finding of infant remains

SMITHFIELD, N.C. (AP) – A North Carolina woman has been arrested in Jacksonville, Florida in connection with the discovery of infant remains under a house more than a year ago.
The News & Observer of Raleigh reports 41-year-old Bridgette Morgan Smith was arrested at a Jacksonville, Florida, hotel on June 21.
The police account of the arrest was first reported by the Florida Times-Union, which said Smith gave her address as her mother’s house, where the remains of two infants were found in April 2016.
Smith is the daughter of Pamela McBride, who rents the home where the remains were found and who has custody of two of Smith’s children.
McBride adopted another child Smith had as a teenager.
Smithfield Police Capt. Ryan Sheppard said Smith is currently charged with concealing a death of a child.
