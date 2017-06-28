SACRAMENTO COUNTY (KRON) — A toddler was found dead in a truck in Sacramento County on Wednesday afternoon, sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies found the truck, a white Toyota Rav-4, at around 12:30 p.m. parked the wrong way on Rod Beaudry Drive in Rancho Cordova. Two people, a man and woman, were around the truck.

The man had an outstanding warrant out of Arkansas. When officers searched the car, they found the toddler dead under some blankets in the back seat.

There were no signs of trauma, deputies said.

The age and cause of death of the child are not known at this time.

The man and woman were detained and are being questioned by investigators.

