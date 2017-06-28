2 detained after toddler found dead in truck in Sacramento County

By Published: Updated:

SACRAMENTO COUNTY (KRON) — A toddler was found dead in a truck in Sacramento County on Wednesday afternoon, sheriff’s deputies said.

Deputies found the truck, a white Toyota Rav-4, at around 12:30 p.m. parked the wrong way on Rod Beaudry Drive in Rancho Cordova. Two people, a man and woman, were around the truck.

The man had an outstanding warrant out of Arkansas. When officers searched the car, they found the toddler dead under some blankets in the back seat. 

There were no signs of trauma, deputies said.

The age and cause of death of the child are not known at this time.

The man and woman were detained and are being questioned by investigators.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s