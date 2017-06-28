2 Oakland men arrested for burglarizing home

FREMONT (BCN)–Police on Tuesday identified the two Oakland men who allegedly broke into a Fremont home last week as 31-year-old Antonio Gainey and 32-year-old Kenneth Stanley.

According to Fremont police, on June 20 at 2:24 a.m., a resident in the 32900 block of Lake Mead Drive reported seeing two people enter a neighbor’s home through a garage door, police said.

When officers arrived they saw flashlights coming from inside the home, but then saw the suspects flee the scene.

Officers set up a perimeter and, with help from a California Highway Patrol helicopter and law enforcement agencies from neighboring cities, searched the area. During the search, police located a vehicle on Lake Candlewood Street that was reported stolen out of Burlingame, police said.

At 3:52 a.m., they located Gainey in the backyard of a home in the 32900 block of Lake Candlewood Street. He was arrested on suspicion of burglary, police said.

A short time later, a police officer posted in the 33000 block of Lake Candlewood Street heard a man screaming for help out of a window of a house. The 67-year-old man was being choked by a suspect, police said.

At 4:45 a.m. the suspect, identified as Stanley, was arrested on suspicion of robbery, burglary and auto theft. He was allegedly in possession of the key that belonged to the stolen vehicle, police said.

Both Gainey and Stanley were found to have lengthy criminal histories that included prior convictions for burglary and possessing stolen vehicles and firearms, police said.

The victim that Stanley choked was taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries and pain to his neck and back, police said.

According to police, during an investigation, officers located a large marijuana grow operation at the burglarized house on Lake Mead Drive.

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES