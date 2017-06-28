BART installs security cameras on all trains

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–BART completed its installation of adding security cameras on all of its trains on Wednesday.
The move came after the transit company admitted that most of the cameras on their trains were fake.
BART promised that all trains would have functioning cameras by Jul. 1.
In Jan. 2016, a 19-year-old man was shot and killed on a train. After the shooting BART announced that most of the cameras on its trains were bogus.
As a result, all of BART 669 trains were outfitted with camera devices.
All #BART Trains will have security cameras after today. We have reaction from riders coming up on @kron4news pic.twitter.com/HL6OzuWfuH
— Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) June 28, 2017
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SWARM OF 28 EARTHQUAKES STRIKE TRUCKEE AREA
- VIDEO: SAN JOSE SWIM COACH ARRESTED FOR TEXTS REQUESTING SEXUAL FAVORS
- RICHMOND FATHER FATALLY SHOOTS 18-YEAR-OLD SON
- GOOD SAMARITAN HELPING LOST TODDLER GETS BEAT UP BY PARENT, FACEBOOK SHAMED
- VIDEO: LOS ANGELES FATHER ACCUSED OF KILLING SON TO APPEAR IN COURT
- MAN JAILED WHEN DRYWALL POWDER IS MISTAKEN FOR COCAINE
- DISTURBING VIDEO: MOM, DAUGHTER ATTACKED OVER COLD CHICKEN