BART installs security cameras on all trains



SAN FRANCISCO (KRON)–BART completed its installation of adding security cameras on all of its trains on Wednesday.

The move came after the transit company admitted that most of the cameras on their trains were fake.

BART promised that all trains would have functioning cameras by Jul. 1.

In Jan. 2016, a 19-year-old man was shot and killed on a train. After the shooting BART announced that most of the cameras on its trains were bogus.

As a result, all of BART 669 trains were outfitted with camera devices.

All #BART Trains will have security cameras after today. We have reaction from riders coming up on @kron4news pic.twitter.com/HL6OzuWfuH — Lydia Pantazes (@LydiaPantazes) June 28, 2017

WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:

>> MORE TOP STORIES