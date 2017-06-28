Bicyclist fighting for life after Santa Rosa collision

SANTA ROSA (KRON)–A bicyclist suffered life-threatening injuries in a collision with a vehicle Tuesday evening in Santa Rosa, police said.

At 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of Stony Point Road and Sebastopol Road for a collision involving a vehicle and a bicycle.

According to police, officers arrived and found the bicyclist on the ground in the intersection, unresponsive and with significant injuries.

He was identified as 52-year-old Jose Tinoco of Santa Rosa.

Tinoco was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, including major brain trauma, police said.

The driver of the vehicle that struck him was identified as 22-year-old Tania Natal of Gualala in unincorporated Mendocino County. She remained on the scene after the collision, police said.

An investigation revealed that Tinoco was riding his bicycle east on Sebastopol Road at the same time that Natal was driving a 2013 Honda Civic north on Stony Point Road.

According to police, as Natal drove through the intersection on a green light, Tinoco crossed the intersection on a red light and was struck by

Natal’s vehicle. Tinoco hit the vehicle’s windshield and fell to the ground, police said.

Police investigated and said Natal showed no signs or symptoms of alcohol intoxication or other impairment and is cooperating with the investigation.

Police said it did not appear Natal had time to stop for Tinoco and could not avoid colliding with him.

According to police, toxicology tests indicated that Tinoco may have been riding his bicycle while under the influence of alcohol.

Anyone who witnessed this collision is encouraged to contact Santa Rosa police Officer Jeff Woods at (707) 543-3636.



