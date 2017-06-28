Brush fire burning close to Burbank homes

BURBANK (KRON) — A brush fire burning dangerously close to homes has prompted mandatory evacuations in Burbank Wednesday afternoon.

The three-alarm fire quickly spread near homes above the area of Kenneth and Irving drives.

All homes on Viewcrest Drive and Howard Court are under mandatory evacuations, according to Burbank Police.

Burbank police said it is too early to determine if structures are at risk.

