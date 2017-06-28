Crabs escape at baggage claim in New York

By Published:
 NEW YORK (KRON)–Travelers were shocked when live crabs flooded a baggage claim carousel in New York.
 The crabs managed to escape from their container.
The video was posted to a Youtube page, and comments suggest it was a flight from Ghana to New York.
A man was scrambling to pick up the crabs and put them back into a cooler.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s