Crabs escape at baggage claim in New York

NEW YORK (KRON)–Travelers were shocked when live crabs flooded a baggage claim carousel in New York.
The crabs managed to escape from their container.
The video was posted to a Youtube page, and comments suggest it was a flight from Ghana to New York.
A man was scrambling to pick up the crabs and put them back into a cooler.
