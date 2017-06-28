Ex-teacher admits to asking student for sex over Facebook

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A former Bishop Dwenger High School teacher admitted to soliciting a then-15-year-old student for sexual activity over Facebook while he was teaching at South Side High School in Indiana.

Dennis Clemens, 25, pleaded guilty in Allen Superior Court on Wednesday to a single charge of felony Child Solicitation. In his plea agreement with prosecutors, Clemens will be sentenced to three years probation.

According to a probable cause affidavit, while a teacher at South Side, Clemens sent a Facebook message to a 15-year-old student in 2015 and asked if he was a virgin. The boy reportedly told Clemens that he wasn’t, and said he lost his virginity in a “let’s do this before your mom comes home” sort of situation.

Clemens, then, responded, “Wanna come over and do it before my mom gets home?” according to the affidavit.

Clemens admitted to police to messaging and flirting with the student, according to the affidavit. He told police he would not have followed through with the relationship, however.

NewsChannel 15 learned of the charge against Clemens after Bishop Dwenger officials sent a letter home to parents in November. Clemens was employed as a teacher at the school then.

In court Wednesday, Clemens said: “In the fall of 2015, I solicited a minor for sexual activity.”

Clemens plea agreement prohibits him from having contact with the victim in the case. He will be formally sentenced July 26.

