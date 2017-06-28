Fight breaks out inside Georgia Dollar Tree store

GEORGIA(KRON)– A fight between several women broke out inside a Georgia Dollar Tree.
According to police, two groups of women got into an argument at another store.
The women walked into the Dollar Tree and someone bumped into one of the women, which sparked the brawl.
Four women are now being charged with disorderly conduct, including a 14-year-old girl.
WHAT OTHERS ARE CLICKING ON:
- SWARM OF 28 EARTHQUAKES STRIKE TRUCKEE AREA
- VIDEO: SAN JOSE SWIM COACH ARRESTED FOR TEXTS REQUESTING SEXUAL FAVORS
- RICHMOND FATHER FATALLY SHOOTS 18-YEAR-OLD SON
- GOOD SAMARITAN HELPING LOST TODDLER GETS BEAT UP BY PARENT, FACEBOOK SHAMED
- VIDEO: LOS ANGELES FATHER ACCUSED OF KILLING SON TO APPEAR IN COURT
- MAN JAILED WHEN DRYWALL POWDER IS MISTAKEN FOR COCAINE
- DISTURBING VIDEO: MOM, DAUGHTER ATTACKED OVER COLD CHICKEN