Fight breaks out inside Georgia Dollar Tree store

GEORGIA(KRON)– A fight between several women broke out inside a Georgia Dollar Tree.

According to police, two groups of women got into an argument at another store.

The women walked into the Dollar Tree and someone bumped into one of the women, which sparked the brawl.

Four women are now being charged with disorderly conduct, including a 14-year-old girl.

