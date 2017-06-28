Gary’s Word: Everyone wants to be the Warriors

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The NBA has been chasing the Golden State Warriors ever since they were crowned champions for the second time.

On Wednesday, All-Star point guard Chris Paul forced a trade to Houston with the goal of forming their own super team with James Harden and then going after a third All-Star in Paul George. On Wednesday, the New York Knicks said goodbye to legendary coach turned lousy general manager Phil Jackson.

Cleveland and LeBron James are a constant source of rumors. The Lakers and Magic Johnson are not staying put. The Boston Celtics are said to be hot on the heels of George and Utah All-Star Gordon Hayward.

Meanwhile, Golden State is spending its time accepting honors and yes a little tweaking of the roster. NBA defensive player of the year Draymond Green joined executive of the year Bob Myers for a press conference at Myers’ old high school in Alamo.

Myers said it best wondering how a kid from Alamo could become so close to a big personality from rough tough Saginaw, Michigan.

The answer is leadership skills.

What makes Golden State so impressive of course is talent, but a close second is how Myers and his staff work to figure out what motivates this group of stars.

Easier said than done for most organizations but give owner Joe Lacob credit. His hiring skills are 100!

The right people up top…the right people on the floor…championship to follow.

No wonder every other NBA team is trying to find the magic that resides right here in the Bay Area.

